On Thursday, the weather will be overwhelmingly clear, however, in the afternoon and evening, increased local cloudiness will be observed, which may give isolated short rain in the higher mountains.

Temperatures will rise to around 37 degrees Celsius inland, around 31 degrees on the west and north coasts, around 33 degrees on the rest of the coasts and around 27 degrees in the higher mountainous areas.

The winds will initially blow variable at 3 Beaufort, becoming progressively mainly southwest to northwest at 3 to 4 Beaufort and temporarily on the south and southwestern coasts increase to strong, at around 4 to 5 Beaufort. The sea will be generally calm to slightly rough.

Tonight, the weather will remain mainly clear, however, locally increased low clouds will be observed at intervals, especially in the coastal areas.

The temperature will drop to around 22 degrees Celsius inland and on the coast and around 16 degrees in the higher mountains.

Later, during the early hours of the morning, there may be some sparse fog or mist in places, especially in the south-east. The winds will gradually become gentler, reaching around 3 on the Beaufort scale, and the sea will be calm to slightly rough.

On Friday and Saturday, the weather will be mostly clear with temporarily increased local cloudiness, mainly after noon.

On Sunday, the weather will continue to be generally mostly clear, however, increased local cloudiness, which will be observed mainly after noon, may result in isolated rain in higher mountains.

Temperatures will gradually rise until Saturday, remaining at the same level on Sunday.