An 18-year-old and a 20-year-old were on Thursday morning arrested over their alleged involvement in a shooting incident in Yermasoyia in mid-July.

According to the police, testimony had emerged against the two suspects in the context of investigations into the case, resulting in their arrest.

The two are set to appear before the Limassol district court where they are expected to be remanded on Thursday.

The incident unfolded on July 18, when 13 shots were fired at a commercial building on Prophet Elias Street in Yermasoyia, which were only detected two days later, when a cleaner reported the incident to the police.

The police had described the circumstances of the incident as “mysterious” and launched an investigation to identify the two suspects which had been recorded by a CCTV camera at the scene.