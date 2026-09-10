A 48-year-old woman was on Wednesday arrested twice within a few hours for violating a court order prohibiting her from entering a premise in Peyia.

The woman was first arrested by the police at around 5.20 pm and was later released. At around 8.20 pm she returned to the premises and was arrested a second time for violating the court order.

The property was previously managed by the 48-year-old, but is now managed by someone else.

The woman will appear before in court on Thursday where she is expected to be charged with disobeying the order.