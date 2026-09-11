The Cyprus Stock Exchange (CSE) will remove ProsperTree PLC from the emerging companies market (ECM) from September 14, 2026, following the suspension of trading in the company’s shares.

The CSE announced the change in a notice to investors on Friday, citing Rule 4.1 of its Basic Rules for the Management and Calculation of Indices.

The rule covers the suspension of shares belonging to a company included in an index.

As a result, ProsperTree’s shares will be removed from the composition of the relevant ECM index.