Cypriot businesses working in energy storage, electric mobility and energy technologies are being offered free one-to-one meetings with German companies in Nicosia in October, as part of a business mission aimed at opening the door to new commercial partnerships.

The business-to-business meetings will take place at the offices of the Cyprus Employers and Industrialists Federation (Oev) on October 13, 15 and 16, with companies interested in taking part asked to register by September 25.

According to Oev, the meetings form part of a business delegation to Cyprus organised by the German-Hellenic Chamber of Industry and Commerce and will give local companies direct access to German businesses operating across a range of energy-related sectors.

The aim is to allow companies to discuss their business needs and proposals directly, exchange technical expertise and explore possible partnerships and joint projects.

The German companies taking part are active in energy storage systems, energy management and smart grids, photovoltaics and integrated energy solutions, charging infrastructure and electric mobility, as well as power converters and energy management systems.

The initiative comes as energy storage and the modernisation of Cyprus’ electricity network remain high on the business agenda, particularly as companies look for ways to make greater use of renewable energy and bring down energy costs.

The first round of meetings will be held on Tuesday, October 13, from 1.30pm to 5pm, followed by a second session on Thursday, October 15, from 12.30pm to 4.30pm.

A final round will take place on Friday, October 16, from 9am to noon.

Participation is free of charge, while Oev said the final schedule of meetings will be drawn up according to the activities and interests of participating businesses.

Companies registering earlier will be given priority when the individual meetings are arranged.

Interested businesses can submit the online participation form by September 25.

Further information is available from Oev senior officer Panayiotis Kastanias and officer Yiannis Kanaris on 22-643000, or by email at [email protected] and [email protected].