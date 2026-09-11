Five people were killed and 40 others injured after a bus carrying a Dutch tour party flipped over in a remote Alpine region of eastern Switzerland, police said on Thursday.

Police in the canton of Grisons said the accident occurred near the village of Susch, and images of the scene published online showed the vehicle lying on its side next to the road, surrounded by police and emergency service personnel.

Three of those hurt were in a serious condition, seven had moderately serious injuries, and 30 were slightly injured, police said, noting there were 45 adults on the bus.

The dead, who were all adults, have yet to be identified.

A spokeswoman for the General Dutch Association of Travel Companies, acting as spokesperson for tour operator OAD, said a serious accident had taken place involving an OAD bus and that 48 passengers were on board, all Dutch nationals.