The Cyprus Stock Exchange (CSE) announced on Friday that trading in 13-week treasury bills of the 6th issue, series 2026, will be suspended from September 15, 2026 to September 17, 2026 inclusive.

The temporary suspension covers the government paper issued on June 19, 2026 and maturing on September 18, 2026, which trades under the code TB13F26.

The trading halt is necessary to allow for the smooth settlement of all final market transactions ahead of the securities’ formal removal from the market.

Following the three-day suspension period, the official delisting of the treasury bills from both the Cyprus Stock Exchange and the Central Depository and Central Registry of Securities will take place on September 18, 2026.