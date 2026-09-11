Justice Minister Costas Fitiris and the United Nations high commissioner for refugees (UNHCR)’s Cyprus representative Leslie Esther Velez on Friday met to discuss matters related to refugees and international protection.

According to the ministry, the pair spoke at length about returning irregular migrants to their countries of origin, with Velez reportedly saying that “in cases where an asylum application is rejected and no right to international protection arises, these persons should return to their country”.

In addition, the ministry said that the pair discussed “issues of irregular migration, human trafficking, the protection of vulnerable groups, as well as the prevention of and response to violence against women”.

The ministry also said that the pair had “exchanged views on the cooperation of the competent authorities of the Republic of Cyprus with the UNHCR” and on “the effective management of the relevant issues”.