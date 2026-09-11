Andreas Christou, aged 85, has succumbed to injuries sustained after being run over by a car in the Anthoupolis refugee settlement, police confirmed on Friday.

Christou was struck on Wednesday afternoon at around 3.45pm in Archbishop Makarios Square, while walking behind a car being reversed by a 38-year-old driver.

Police said Christou suffered a cerebral haemorrhage in the collision and was taken by ambulance to Nicosia general hospital, where he was treated in critical condition before succumbing to his injuries.

The driver underwent testing following the collision, returning a positive preliminary result for drugs and a negative result for alcohol.

Lakatamia police are investigating the circumstances of the collision.