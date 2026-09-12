Guest recipes with Lidl Food Academy

Watermelon Sorbet

400g frozen watermelon, deseeded

60g honey

2g xanthun gum

Fresh mint to garnish

To prepare the fruit, cut the watermelon into similarly sized pieces and freeze them overnight until they are completely frozen.

Put the frozen fruit, honey and gum in a food processor and blend.

Blend until the ingredients combine into a smooth sorbet. Taste the mixture and if it is not sweet enough add a little more honey.

Serve the sorbet immediately in chilled glasses or bowls, garnished with fresh mint leaves.

Traditional Cyprus Mahelebi with Rose Syrup

1 litre of water at room temperature

100g cornflour

2-3 teaspoons of sugar

For the syrup and serving

250ml cold water

3 dessert spoons rose cordial

2-3 dessert spoons rosewater

Ice

Put the 1l water, cornflour and sugar in a saucepan and stir until the cornflour is completely dissolved before turning down the fire.

Continue stirring over a low flame until the mixture starts to set. Make sure it does not stick to the bottom of the pan.

Take off the fire and pour cold water into it and make sure it goes everywhere. Then pour the hot mixture into the dish.

Leave the mixture to cool at room temperature.

To serve, cut into pieces and pour over the rose cordial and rosewater.

Preserved Lemons

10 large lemons (well washed)

150g salt

35g sugar

4 dessert spoons black peppercorns

2 dessert spoons coriander seeds

8 bay leaves

800ml fresh lemon juice (from another 10 lemons)

Cut about half a cm from the top and bottom of each of the lemons. Put each lemon on a chopping board and cut the lemon into a large cross shape with a sharp knife without reaching the base. It should be intact but have four pieces.

Rub the inside of the lemons with the salt and sugar and then use the rest to rub into the peel.

Put the lemons and all the juices that have come out of them into two large sterilised jars. Push them well into the bottom of the jar. Put the pepper, coriander and bay leaf in between them.

Pour the lemon juice into the jars until the lemons are completely covered.

Screw top of jars on and store for three weeks or a month until they are used.

Recipes provided by the Lidl food academy. Stasikratous 34, Nicosia 1010.

https://www.lidlfoodacademy.com.cy