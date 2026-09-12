Kyrenia municipality should have an active presence in decision making processes affecting the town and its original residents, Kyrenia mayor Akis Violaris said on Saturday.

He was speaking after a meeting between the municipal council and Kyrenia Diko MP Adamos Aspris.

The council raised several specific demands, among them having a municipal representative attend sessions of the House refugee committee.

The council also called for participation in official meetings and processes relating to the Cyprus problem, including discussions concerning prospects for a solution and Kyrenia’s role within it.

To support public awareness efforts on the Cyprus problem and Kyrenia, the council said it was considering an increase to its existing annual budget of €13,400.

Additional proposals included securing a community centre for elderly residents of Kyrenia, along with plans to restore a building next to the municipality’s temporary offices by the Ledra Palace crossing to create a centre of knowledge and culture for the town.

The council said its position was that Kyrenia cannot remain absent from discussions and decisions concerning its future.