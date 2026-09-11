Nicosia municipality is intensifying mosquito spraying across the city, as more than 60 per cent of breeding sites are being found inside residential properties following recent rainfall.

Speaking to the Cyprus News Agency, municipal health services chief Michalis Lagos said the rainfall, combined with increased sunshine and high temperatures, had created favourable conditions for mosquitoes to hatch.

Health officer Efi Hadjikosti said staff had been working overtime and weekends to keep pace with rising numbers of complaints from residents, with the worst affected area being in Engomi.

Hadjikosti said the majority of breeding grounds requiring council intervention are found within homes or neighbouring properties.

“The outbreaks are due to the human factor,” she said, pointing to flowerpot saucers, unused swimming pools and pet water bowls left unrefreshed.

She urged residents to check the exterior of their properties after storms and remove any standing water.

Lagos said mosquitoes have a life cycle of around nine days, meaning prompt removal of stagnant water can break the breeding chain before it takes hold.

“If these water containers are left exposed and a mosquito gives birth, a chain of hatching will be created,” he said.

He cited a previous case in which municipal staff traced an infestation to a single forgotten jar of water inside a home.

Alongside household measures, the municipality carries out scheduled spraying along rivers covering Engomi, Kaimakli, Pallouriotissa and Aglandjia.

Complaints can be submitted through the Novoville app or by phone to the municipality on 22797000.