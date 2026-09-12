Former first lady Androulla Vassiliou has instructed the police officer who served as her driver to report to headquarters on Monday to receive instructions for his new post.

Vassiliou said the move reflected her wish to support the justice ministry rather than obstruct its reforms.

“Because I sincerely want to help the justice ministry implement its decisions and save public money, I have instructed the officer I have had since my husband’s death to report to police headquarters on Monday to receive instructions for his new post,” she said in a statement.

The announcement follows comments made yesterday during an appearance on Sigma TV, in which Vassiliou described the decision to end her police protection as “odd”, while insisting she respected the ruling.

She explained that the driver had never been used for personal matters, saying “for private events I didn’t use the police”, but had instead accompanied her to diplomatic functions and official engagements.

Vassiliou is one of several senior figures affected by an overhaul of state security arrangements announced this week by Justice Minister Costas Fitiris.

The reform, which also reduces protection for former House presidents Demetris Syllouris and Yiannakis Omirou, transfers responsibility for assessing risk from the cabinet to the police security committee, following a legal service opinion.

Former first lady Elsi Christofias has also lost her single assigned officer under the changes.

The ministry said all existing arrangements were being reassessed, with reviews to take place every six months or sooner if required.

“Police guarding is a security measure and is provided where an objective risk assessment documents its necessity,” the ministry said, adding that protection would be “terminated or changed accordingly” where the need was not documented.

The overhaul follows a review ordered in June, prompted in part by shifts in parliamentary representation after May’s elections, which altered the security attaches for several political figures.