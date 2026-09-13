A 30-year-old man remained intubated in the intensive care unit at Nicosia general hospital on Sunday after a suspected explosive device detonated in the garage of his home in Sotira on Friday night.

The man has had his right-hand amputated hand with injuries to both legs in the blast, which occurred at around 9.20pm.

He was first taken to Famagusta general hospital, where he underwent several hours of surgery during which his hand was amputated due to the severity of his injuries.

Doctors later decided he required specialist care and he was transferred to Nicosia general hospital, where he remains under close medical supervision.

Speaking to the Cyprus Mail, police spokesman Vyron Vyronas said all possibilities were being investigated, confirming the man was a foreign national who had “been known to police previously”.

Pyrotechnicians examining the scene concluded that an improvised metal explosive device had detonated.

Authorities have not ruled out the possibility that the blast was an attempted murder, or that the device belonged to the man himself, with investigators also examining whether he may have been constructing the device when it detonated prematurely.

The property in Sotira remains cordoned off and under police guard, with officers continuing to take statements and gather CCTV footage from the surrounding area.