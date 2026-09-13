Police arrested 39 people on Sunday found to have been residing illegally in Cyprus, following a nationwide operation.

Deportation proceedings have already been scheduled for twelve of those arrested, with the remaining 27 transferred to a shelter pending further processing.

Authorities said they were working with the deputy migration ministry to arrange repatriation to the individuals’ countries of origin.

Police raids to curb illegal residents has seen some 6,460 people deported or repatriated from Cyprus since the start of this year.