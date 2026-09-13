Temperatures will climb on Sunday, with the Met Office forecasting highs of 37 degrees in Nicosia.

Nicosia will bear the brunt of the heat, while Paphos stays cooler at 31 degrees and Troodos peaks at 29.

By afternoon, forecasters expect “locally increased cloudiness”, which “may give isolated rain, mainly in the mountains.”

Overnight, skies remain mainly clear though cloud is expected to form over Nicosia and Limassol.

Towards dawn, light fog is expected to form, affecting Larnaca and Nicosia in particular.

Temperatures will fall to 19 degrees in Nicosia, 21 in Limassol and 17 in Troodos.

Monday and Tuesday will stay largely clear, though the met office warns of the possibility of dust in the atmosphere.

Temperatures are expected to ease steadily from Friday’s peak, drawing closer to seasonal averages by midweek.