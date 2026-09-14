The child that fell from a balcony in the Engomi district of Nicosia on Saturday evening died from a severe head injury, autopsy results published on Monday showed.

The autopsy, performed by state pathologists Angeliki Papetta and Orthodoxos Orthodoxou, found that the three-year-old boy suffered multiple injuries to his body and vital organs.

He was pronounced dead at Nicosia general hospital after falling approximately 20 metres from the sixth floor of an apartment block on Andrea Mitropoulou Street in Engomi at around 6pm on Saturday.

The child’s parents, aged 32 and 33, were arrested on suspicion of causing death from negligence and were on Sunday remanded in police custody for five days.

The family, of African descent, resided legally in the apartment where the incident occurred.

The exact circumstances are being investigated by the Nicosia police.