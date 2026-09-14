EKO to invest over €3m in three-year programme to benefit mountain communities

EKO, a member of HELLENiQ ENERGY, is launching a comprehensive three-year programme to support the mountain communities of Cyprus, further strengthening its longstanding presence and social contribution in the country. With a total investment of more than €3 million over the next three years, the programme focuses on the specific needs of the mountain communities covered by the National Strategy for the Development of Mountain Communities, as well as communities in the Tylliria region.

The aim is to establish a long-term support framework that contributes to improving everyday life and creating better prospects for people living in mountainous areas. With a focus on the younger generation and families, alongside initiatives for social care, environmental protection and the promotion of cultural heritage, EKO seeks to make a meaningful contribution to maintaining vibrant and sustainable mountain communities.

The programme and its new initiatives were presented on September 12 at a special event held at the Presidential Retreat in Troodos, attended by the President of the Republic of Cyprus, Nikos Christodoulides, First Lady Philippa Karsera-Christodoulides, Minister of Education, Sport and Youth Dr Athena Michaelidou, Minister of Culture Klea Papaellina, HELLENiQ ENERGY Chief Executive Officer Andreas Shiamishis, EKO Chief Executive Officer George Gregoras, as well as representatives and officials of the state.

Supporting families from the earliest years of life

A central pillar of the programme is support for Families and Children, through two new initiatives developed in collaboration with the Office of the Commissioner for the Development of Mountain Communities, based on the specific needs of residents in these areas.

More specifically, EKO is introducing a programme of financial support for young families in the mountaincommunities and the Tylliria region, providing €1,000 for their first newborn child, €1,500 for their second and €2,000 for their third, together with a fuel discount for each newborn child. The initiative is expected to provide practical support to more than 200 families every year.

The next initiative involves providing more than 120,000 breakfast portions to 660 children attending public nursery schools in these mountainous areas, making a tangible contribution to their daily care and wellbeing.

Finally, through the “Warm Embrace” initiative, which it is implementing for the fourth consecutive year, EKO is providing practical support to vulnerable social groups by covering the heating needs of 17 institutions in the mountain communities. The initiative benefits more than 1,500 people each year, while the total contribution to date has exceeded 200,000 litres of heating oil.

Investing in younger generation and equal opportunities

Particular emphasis is also being placed on the younger generation and education, with the expansion to Cyprus of the HELLENiQ ENERGY Outstanding Graduates Awards Programme.

The programme, which is implemented in Greece and is being extended to Cyprus for the first time this year, recognises secondary school graduates from the mountain communities for their efforts and outstanding academic performance. The aim is not only to recognise excellence, but also to enhance the opportunities available to young people from mountainous areas to continue their studies and pursue their goals.

The 150 students who achieved outstanding results this year were honoured at the Troodos event in the presence of the country’s political and state leadership.

Cultural heritage and forest protection

The three-year programme extends beyond social care, incorporating two further important dimensions for the future of the mountain communities: promoting their cultural identity and protecting their natural wealth.

As part of this effort, EKO is supporting the initiative of the Troodos Mountain Communities Cultural Foundation by funding the production of the “Journeys Through Memory” documentary series, showcasing the cultural heritage of the mountainous areas through the recording of more than 100 personal testimonies and experiences.

At the same time, in response to the increased needs of the Department of Forests, EKO will provide five water tanker vehicles, strengthening the capacity to protect the forests and natural environment of the mountain areas.

In this way, the individual initiatives come together to form a unified social investment framework, supporting the essential foundations for the long-term resilience of the communities themselves.

In his event address, President Christodoulides highlighted the exemplary nature of EKO’s achievement.

“At today’s event, I want to say more about EKO, and I hope others will follow its example. It represents a milestone in the company’s corporate responsibility and in cooperation between the state and the private sector. The initiatives announced by EKO clearly demonstrate just how important it is to support actions and policies aimed at promoting citizens’ wellbeing and improving their everyday lives.”

For his part, HELLENiQ ENERGY Chief Executive Officer Shiamishis stressed the importance of providing practical and long-term support to mountain communities, particularly to the children, young people and families living there.

“Cyprus is not only a very important market for HELLENiQ ENERGY. It is also a place where we feel the need to leave a strong social legacy for the younger generation. We believe that meaningful support for society acquires real value when it is sustained over time, creates opportunities and responds to genuine needs. That is why we have chosen to invest in Cyprus’ mountain communities over the long term: in children, families, people who are most in need, as well as in protecting the country’s natural and cultural wealth,” he said.

“With a comprehensive programme that is expected to have a positive impact on the lives of more than 7,000 people, we are investing more than €3 million over the next three years. Our aim is to contribute consistently and continuously to creating better prospects for people and maintaining vibrant and sustainable communities.”

EKO Chief Executive Officer Gregoras noted that the mountain communities programme forms part of the company’s broader social contribution in Cyprus:

“All these initiatives have one thing in common: our commitment to creating lasting value for society. To invest in the younger generation, support families and those in need, protect the environment and promote safety and sport,” he pointed out.

EKO CEO Gregoras went on to congratulate the students who were recognised for their achievements, stressing that their success “is the result of your efforts and, at the same time, the starting point for everything you can achieve in the future”. As he underlined: “At EKO, we will continue to stand alongside Cypriot society and the mountain communities, with consistency, continuity and actions that have a meaningful impact.”

About EKO CYPRUS LIMITED

EKO CYPRUS LIMITED is a wholly owned subsidiary of HELLENiQ ENERGY. The company is engaged in the import, storage, distribution and marketing of liquid fuels, lubricants and LPG, both in bulk and bottled form, to commercial and industrial customers. EKO CYPRUS LIMITED’s network of service stations holds a clear leading position in the motor fuels market. The company undertook the relocation of the oil and LPG facilities from Larnaca’s coastal front to Vasilikos, an investment which, when fully developed, will exceed €50 million. EKO CYPRUS LIMITED’s contribution to the labour market is equally significant: more than 1,500 people are employed directly or indirectly by the company and its partner companies and EKO-branded service stations. Visit the EKO website here. Follow its social media at: Facebook: EKO Cyprus | Instagram: @EKOCyprus

About HELLENiQ ENERGY

HELLENiQ ENERGY is one of the leading integrated energy groups in Southeast Europe. It was established in 1998 as Hellenic Petroleum, with a history dating back to Greece’s first refinery, established in 1958. Today, it is the largest company in Greece and one of the most significant companies in Southeast Europe by annual revenue. Through the consistent implementation of an ambitious transformation strategy, it has emerged as a regional leader in the energy sector, with a presence in eight countries and a continuously expanding international footprint. HELLENiQ ENERGY is active in the production, supply and marketing of all forms of energy, with an increasing focus on new, cleaner forms of energy as well as renewable energy sources. Its portfolio includes refining, the supply and marketing of liquid fuels and petrochemical products, hydrocarbon exploration and production and fuel marketing, while it is also rapidly expanding its renewable energy activities. HELLENiQ ENERGY is headquartered in Athens, is listed on the Athens Stock Exchange (ticker: ELPE) and has a secondary listing on the London Stock Exchange (LSE: HPLD) through Global Depositary Receipts (GDRs). www.helleniqenergy.gr