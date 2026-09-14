Stricter measures to protect Limassol bay were called for by the Federation of Environmental Organisations of Cyprus (Opok) on Monday, which demanded a “immediate, coordinated and scientifically documented response” to combat pollution.

“Particularly important is the full operational activation of the Pollution Response Supervision and Coordination Group (PESA), which was established by decision of the Council of Ministers in February 2025,” Opok said.

The group appealed to the House environment committee to implement systematic controls, as well as measures to allow for the early detection of pollution and the effective implementation of the protocol of the Barcelona convention to ensure the protection of the bay.

“[We need] a specific staffing and operation schedule, a clear distribution of responsibilities and a common response protocol so that each complaint is followed by an immediate on-site inspection, sampling, pollution limitation, public information and investigation of potential responsibilities,” Opok said.

The group called for the implementation of the seventh protocol of the Barcelona convention on integrated coastal zone management, saying the latter was crucial for the “integrated and ecosystem-based management of the coastal zone”.

This, the group said, included the integration of the convention’s provisions into spatial planning, licensing, monitoring and the protection of the coastal and marine environment in the area.

The call follows several incidents of pollution recorded in the Limassol sea over the past few weeks.

These include sewage flowing into the sea in Moni from the local sewage treatment plant, as well as unpleasant smells and waste appearing along the city’s coastline, as well as a white substance cover in the sea at Armonia beach in Ayios Tychonas where residents reported finding sanitary pads, nappies and other items in the sea.

In a recent meeting with involved stakeholders in Limassol, deputy shipping minister Marina Hadjimanoli insisted Cyprus’ waters were clean but acknowledged there was room for improvement.

Hadjimanoli said incidents of marine pollution had been recorded this year and dealt with, while further measures had now been agreed to improve monitoring and allow authorities to respond more quickly.