Eurobank S.A. repurchased over 1 million of its own shares on Euronext Athens between September 7, 2026 and September 11, 2026, as part of its ongoing share buyback programme.

The lender confirmed on Monday that it acquired a total of 1,060,775 shares at an average purchase price of €4.7124 per share.

According to filings on both Euronext Athens and the Cyprus Stock Exchange (CSE), the financial institution spent a total cost of €4,998,843.06 across the five-day trading period.

This strategic initiative follows the bank’s initial announcement on June 10, 2026, regarding the commencement of the repurchase scheme.

The overall share buyback programme was previously authorised pursuant to a resolution passed at the annual general meeting of the bank’s shareholders on April 28, 2026.

Subsequent implementation was formalised following a decision by the bank’s board of directors on April 29, 2026.

All transactions during the designated week were executed on Euronext Athens through the lender’s designated brokerage member, Eurobank Equities Single Member Investment Firm S.A.

The buyback drive began on September 7, 2026, when the bank acquired 146,358 shares for a total outlay of €699,190.08, representing an average price of €4.7773 per share.

On that initial day of trading, the stock traded between a lowest price of €4.6810 and a highest price of €4.80.

Activity picked up on September 8, 2026, with the lender repurchasing 170,414 shares valued at €813,458.82, which reflected an average cost of €4.7734 per share after hitting a peak of €4.8040 and a low of €4.7450.

The highest volume of trading occurred on September 9, 2026, when Eurobank secured 279,650 shares amounting to €1,307,999.01 at an average price of €4.6773, with daily prices ranging between €4.6280 and €4.7340.

Trading remained elevated on September 10, 2026, as the institution bought 254,499 shares costing €1,188,831.31, recording an average price of €4.6713 alongside a high of €4.70 and a low of €4.6410.

The weekly buyback concluded on September 11, 2026, with the acquisition of 209,854 shares for €989,363.84 at an average price of €4.7145, having fluctuated between €4.6630 and €4.74 during the session.

Following the successful execution of these transactions, Eurobank now holds a cumulative total of 25,818,033 treasury shares.