Two men were left seriously injured and five suspects arrested on Monday following a violent clash near Ayios Ioannis in Limassol, police said.

Officers received a report of a fight in the area at around 10pm, while a search of the scene uncovered a rental car containing baseball clubs and a cleaver, which was taken away for examination.

A short time later, police patrolling nearby spotted five men who fled on sight, with three of them getting into a car and attempting to escape.

Officers stopped the vehicle and identified its occupants as aged 21, 27 and 28.

Two further men, aged 26 and 30, were stopped on foot nearby, with all five being arrested for further questioning.

At around 1am, two men aged 24 and 22 were found seriously injured in the same neighbourhood, with both being taken by ambulance to Limassol general hospital.

Doctors treating the 24-year-old said he had a fractured skull, bleeding on the brain, a broken shoulder blade and a broken bone in his spine.

The 22-year-old had an open wound to the head along with a fractured skull, bleeding on the brain and a broken bone in his spine.

Police investigations into the case are continuing.