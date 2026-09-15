Three big cleanups with City Friends Club on September 19, 2026, from 8am

This September, volunteers across Cyprus are invited to spend one morning making a visible difference in their cities. City Friends Club is calling for volunteers to help clean Limassol, Larnaca and Paphos to celebrate World Cleanup Day.

On September 19, City Friends Club will mark World Cleanup Day with three simultaneous cleanups in Limassol, Larnaca and Paphos happening at the same time. Three cities – one mission: make Cyprus cleaner.

The events are part of a global movement bringing together millions of people in 190+ countries to tackle the waste crisis. Everything collected in Cyprus will contribute to the worldwide World Cleanup Day results.

In each city, volunteers will head out together to clean streets and public spaces — with music by ION and Lubimaya, photographers to capture the best moments and small surprises from City Friends Club friends and partners, making these cleanups more than just picking up litter. At the end, everyone will get snacks and drinks to properly celebrate all the hard work together.

The results from Cyprus will become part of the global World Cleanup Day impact and will be available after the event on the World Cleanup Day website.

The Limassol Cleanup is supported by CFC official sponsor AdTech Holding — an international group of adtech companies with its team based in Limassol. Its products connect advertisers and digital businesses with audiences worldwide. Cyprus is home for the AdTech Holding team, and the company regularly backs local initiatives that keep the island clean and its communities strong.

Date: September 19

Time: 8am – 10.30am

Locations:

Event Schedule

8am – 8.20am – Volunteer gathering, briefing, and equipment distribution

8.20am – 10am – Cleanup

10am – Group photo

10am – 10.30am – Rest and socialising

What Volunteers Will Receive

• Garbage bags

• Gloves

• Water (bring your own reusable bottle).

What to Wear

Comfortable clothes and shoes. Don’t forget hats – the Cyprus sun is strong!

The cleanup is family-friendly and open to children and pets.

For contact

+357 957 42196 – Alexandra (Larnaca)

+357 97647344 Inga (Limassol, Paphos).

To keep Cyprus clean year-round download the City Friends Club app to report illegal dumps and waste in your community:

Apple Store | Google Play

About City Friends Club

City Friends Club (СFC) actively engages in daily street cleaning, organizes community cleanups and promotes eco-consciousness through a range of educational initiatives. Since 2021, the team has been actively cleaning key areas across Limassol with 6 trucks and 15 cleaners and hosting regular monthly cleanups for volunteers and corporate groups in parks, beaches, and other public spaces. With professional cleaners and more than 3,000 volunteers engaged, CFC has collected 465,640 kg of garbage over the entire work period since 2021.

Follow City Friends Club

CFC Website / СFС Instagram / CFC Facebook / CFC Telegram