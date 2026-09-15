Little hands in the soil, freshly collected eggs, grapes picked straight from the vines and canvases decorated with wildflowers and herbs from the Minthis landscape. This year, Minthis became a place of discovery for some very special visitors, as Pafilia welcomed the children of its team members for its annual Bring Your Child to Work Day.

A much-loved tradition that has grown alongside the company over the years, the day reflects something deeply rooted in Pafilia’s culture: the belief that the people behind the company, and the families who stand beside them, are an important part of its story.

Rather than simply introducing children to their parents’ workplace, Pafilia’s Bring Your Child to Work Day is about creating an experience they can share together. A day away from desks and daily routines, where the youngest members of the Pafilia family have the opportunity to explore, learn and make memories of their own.

This year, the natural landscape of Minthis provided the setting.

The day began at the Minthis Organic Garden, where the children rolled up their sleeves and got their hands into the soil, planting and discovering more about how plants grow and how nature is cared for. They also harvested fresh vegetables from the resort’s organic garden, which they later enjoyed together during a family lunch. There was plenty of excitement around the garden’s feathered residents too, as the children fed the chickens and collected freshly laid eggs.

From the garden, the experience moved into the vineyards. With the annual harvest season underway, the children had the opportunity to pick grapes directly from the vines, experiencing one of the traditions closely connected to the Cypriot landscape and discovering another side of life at Minthis.

The surrounding nature then became part of their creativity. During an arts and crafts activity, the children used wildflowers and aromatic herbs from Minthis, carefully placing them onto their own canvases to create individual pieces inspired by the landscape around them. Each canvas became a unique keepsake, carrying a little piece of Minthis home with them.

Between planting, harvesting, feeding chickens and creating, the day offered something simple but increasingly valuable: time together.

For Pafilia, Bring Your Child to Work Day has become much more than an annual activity. It is a tradition that reflects the relationships behind the business and a company culture shaped over generations, where employees are seen not only for the roles they perform, but as people with families, stories and lives beyond the workplace.

And perhaps that is what makes the tradition so meaningful. For one day, children are invited into a small part of their parents’ world. In return, they bring a little of their own into Pafilia, their curiosity, energy, laughter and imagination.

As another Bring Your Child to Work Day comes to an end, the muddy hands can be washed, the grapes enjoyed and the canvases taken home. But the memories created together remain continuing a Pafilia tradition that celebrates not simply the people who work for the company, but the wider family that grows alongside it.

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