A revised proposal for the allocation of water for irrigation purposes will be submitted to cabinet on Wednesday by Agriculture Minister Christos Senekis, taking into account the current hydrological situation and water infrastructure projects.

Speaking before the House agriculture committee on Tuesday, Senekis said the revised proposal was based both on the picture emerging from the current hydrological year and projects already completed or expected to be implemented in the coming period to improve water management.

During his first appearance before the committee since taking office, Senekis outlined the ministry’s priorities and plans, stressing that water availability was “the be-all and end-all” for developing the primary sector and attracting younger people into farming.

He described as worrying the fact that the average age of professional farmers in Cyprus currently stands at 63.

Responding to MPs’ questions, Senekis said another three desalination plants are planned to be completed by 2031.

Additional quantities of water will also be supplied through the Southern Conveyor Project for potato and tree cultivation, he said. The amount would be significant, but would not constitute surplus water.

Asked after the meeting whether the government could revise the allocation of water resources again later this year, Senekis said decisions depended on the hydrological situation and changing needs.

“It is a dynamic process which is continuously monitored and, if another intervention is needed, it will of course be made,” he said.