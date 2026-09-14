The Cyprus Scientific and Technical Chamber (Etek) on Monday expressed sorrow over a new fatal labour accident in Peyia, which claimed the life of 52-year-old Konstantinos Posnagkof, calling on the construction sector to immediately review safety procedures.

Etek urged all those involved in construction projects to ensure that no work proceeds unless the necessary safety measures are in place.

The chamber said that under the Vision Zero strategy, no fatal workplace accident should be considered acceptable, with the aim being to prevent all accidents at work.

“Prevention cannot be an after-the-event response, but must be incorporated early into every stage of a project, with particular emphasis on its design and planning,” Etek said.

“This tragic incident reminds us in the most painful way that health and safety on construction sites must be a non-negotiable priority.”

Etek stressed that a Safety and Health Plan should not be treated merely as a document prepared to comply with legislation.

“The responsibility for ensuring health and safety on construction sites is collective, concerns everyone involved in construction projects and begins before work starts,” the chamber said.

Project owners, designers, supervising engineers, health and safety coordinators, contractors, subcontractors and workers all have specific responsibilities within their respective roles, it added, while effective coordination between all parties is essential.

It called on the construction sector to immediately reassess safety procedures and ensure that projects do not proceed without the necessary protective measures.

Meanwhile police earlier said two people had been arrested in connection with the workplace accident, identifying the victim Konstantinos Posnagkof, from Greece and a resident of Cyprus.

According to police, Posnagkof drove a concrete mixer to a building under construction in the Peyia area at around 2.30pm to deliver concrete.

He parked the mixer next to the construction site, where a concrete pump truck driven by a 53-year-old man was also positioned.

During the work, the boom of the concrete pump, which was being operated by the 53-year-old, severed two overhead Electricity Authority of Cyprus power lines, resulting in the 51-year-old being injured.

Police officers, labour inspection officials and EAC personnel attended the scene, while Posnagkof was taken by ambulance to Paphos general hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

As part of the investigation, court arrest warrants were issued against the 53-year-old pump operator and the 46-year-old contractor. Both were arrested and taken into custody.

Peyia police station, in cooperation with the labour inspection department, is continuing investigations.