Demetra Holdings Plc repurchased 3,099 of its own shares on the Cyprus Stock Exchange (CSE) on September 14, 2026, as part of an ongoing share buyback programme.

According to an announcement on Tuesday, the investment company acquired the equity at a uniform price of €1.40 per share through the Cyprus Investment and Securities Corporation Ltd (CISCO), acting as the executing broker.

The buyback was executed across four separate market tranches during the single trading session.

The largest transaction involved the purchase of 1,209 shares at €1.40 each, followed closely by a second tranche of 1,000 shares at the same price.

A third tranche comprised 888 shares at €1.40, while a final, smaller transaction of 2 shares was completed at the identical rate.

The combined transactions brought the total volume for the day to 3,099 shares, representing a total outlay of €4,338.60 at the fixed market rate.