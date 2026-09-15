A 41-year-old man was arrested on Monday after he was found in possession of a metal detector and pickaxe near an archaeological site in Kouklia, Paphos.

According to the police, information was received at around 6.30pm about a person carrying out excavations in the area, prompting officers to investigate.

Officers located the 41-year-old at the scene and subsequently arrested him on a court warrant on suspicion of illegal excavation with the aim of uncovering antiquities and possession of a metal detector without a licence.

He is expected to appear in court on Tuesday.