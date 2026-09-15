A motorcycle suffered extensive damage on Monday after catching fire in a garage in Kiti, with the fire brigade confirming the blaze was started deliberately.

A call was received at 4.20pm reporting a fire involving a motorbike at the property.

By the time crews arrived the flames had already been extinguished, and firefighters carried out a final check of the scene to ensure the blaze had not reignited.

Police investigations into the incident are continuing.