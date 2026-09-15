Back again for another year is the event that gives back citizens their right to claim the streets and fill them with art, music, food, markets and activities for all ages. The Laou Laou event returns to the quaint neighbourhood of Ayioi Omologites in Nicosia this Sunday, September 20, led by the OPU Collective.

As part of this year’s European Mobility Week, several car-free happenings will take place this Sunday, with activities running from morning to evening. Get ready for street games, walks, music and even a bike ride by the Dutch embassy.

The activities will run from 10am to 10pm with dances, crafts, an NGO village, a street market, food stalls, music, a jam session, a picnic and workshops. Tiny cinemas inside birdboxes will even be featured as Alternative Brains Rule presents this unique activity. A series of short animated films about traffic, walking, buses and neighbourhoods will be screened inside birdboxes displayed around the neighbourhood.

And since the streets of Ayioi Omologites will be closed to cars, visitors can walk, cycle or hop on a free bus to get there. Yet the events extend to other locations as well, as this year’s European Mobility Week theme is Mobility for Everyone, with a focus on intergenerational fairness, and September 20 marks the culmination of a week of action across Cyprus.

As such, OPU Collective supports three events that day: LAOU LAOU in Ayioi Omologites, LAOU LAOU at Gladstone Street in Limassol, and YAVAŞ YAVAŞ in the Surlariçi neighbourhood of Nicosia. In Nicosia, the Dutch embassy will lead a bike ride connecting Ayioi Omologites and Surlariçi, starting at 4.30pm from the Ayioi Omologites churchyard.

Laou Laou

Car-free day with market stalls, workshops, activities, bike rides, walks, music and food. September 20. Agioi Omologites neighbourhood, Nicosia. 10am-10pm. Free admission. www.facebook.com/opucollective