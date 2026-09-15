The Paphos district court has ordered the eight-day detention of four 17-year-olds in connection with ten cases involving shoplifting, theft and property damage, authorities said on Tuesday.

Police arrested the four teenagers on Monday under court warrants and detained them for questioning.

The investigation concerns suspected conspiracy to commit a felony, burglary, theft and malicious damage.

The incidents allegedly took place on August 22 in Paphos and the surrounding district.

Police said three pharmacies, three petrol stations, a cafeteria, a fruit shop and a mini-market were targeted.

Money was reportedly stolen from five of the businesses.