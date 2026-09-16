Alphamega Hypermarkets are preparing a special celebration of Cyprus’ cultural heritage, inviting the public to experience the island’s traditions as a living part of everyday life and collective identity. On Sunday, September 27, from 4-9pm, the outdoor area of Alphamega Engomi will host the second Authentically Cypriot Festival.

Open to everyone, the festival aims to bring different generations closer together through flavours, arts, customs, music and dance, celebrating the traditions that keep Cyprus’ cultural heritage alive and bring people together.

Cypriot culinary tradition will take centre stage, with visitors invited to sample and enjoy much-loved local products and traditional dishes. Aromatic Cypriot coffee, rose cordial with milk, warm palouze (grape jelly dessert), trachana soup and halloumi will evoke childhood memories and familiar flavours. And, of course, the feast would not be complete without souvla and slow-roasted kleftiko (lamb), bringing friends and families around the table in the courtyard, like the old days.

Chef and Alphamega Hypermarkets Brand Ambassador Christina Christofi will add her own creative touch to the culinary experience, drawing inspiration from the flavours of Cypriot cuisine. She will prepare traditional tomato pourgouri (bulgur wheat) and invite children and adults alike to roll up their sleeves and join her in making sklinitzia, the much-loved handmade village pasta.

Visitors are also invited to be part of this grand celebration, through traditional games such as tug-of-war, egg-and-spoon races and sack races, alongside creative activities for children and adults, and workshops showcasing unique aspects of Cypriot craftsmanship and folk art. Mosaic-making, pottery and weaving are just some of the activities that will give visitors of all ages the opportunity to experiment with different materials, create with their own hands and discover traditional techniques passed down from generation to generation.

A special place at the festival will be reserved for people who keep these traditional crafts alive. Mr Hambis with his pithkiavli (traditional Cypriot flute) and Mr Antrikkos with his vourkes (goatskin bags traditionally used by shepherds), will share their knowledge and experience with the public, showcasing authentic elements of Cyprus’ folk craftsmanship.

The festival will come alive with music, as the distinctive voices of Michalis Tterlikkas and Angelos Avgousti will bring to the audience songs and melodies that have stood the test of time and remain an integral part of our folk tradition.

The Festival is free to attend for all.

Through the Authentically Cypriot Festival, Alphamega Hypermarkets aim to highlight the value of our cultural heritage, while creating a space where families and communities can come together, where the past meets the present.

Tradition is a living heritage, filled with scents, flavours and stories passed down from one generation to the next, as well as the people who keep our handmade crafts alive. Above all, it is about our need to come together, share, offer hospitality and create new memories through the things that connect us to our homeland.

Join us in bringing Cypriot tradition to life!

Alphamega Hypermarkets: Tradition brings us together. Cyprus inspires us.