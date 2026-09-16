Savvas Papasavvas was on Wednesday elected president of the general court of the European Union for the remaining term until August 31, 2028.

Born in Nicosia in 1960, Papasavvas completed his studies at the National and Kapodistrian University of Athens where he obtained a law degree in 1991.

Following his first degree, he pursued his postgraduate studies at the University of Paris II in France and in 1992 obtained his degree in public law.

He was awarded a doctorate in law following studies at the University of d’Aix-Marseille III in France in 1995.

Papasavvas was admitted to the Cyprus Bar Association in 1993 and continued his career as a lawyer until his appointment to the general court in 2004.

He lectured at the University of Cyprus as a teaching fellow from 1997 to 2002 and was then elected lecturer in constitutional law, a position he held from 2002 to 2004.

Papasavvas was appointed judge at the general court in 2004 and was elected president of a chamber for two consecutive terms from 2010 until 2016 before being elected vice president of the general court in 2019, a position he held until 2026.