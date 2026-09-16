The cabinet on Wednesday approved the allocation of an additional 3.5 million cubic metres of water for 2026 for irrigation purposes.

“Today’s decision does not mean that the problem of water scarcity has been overcome, or that the need for prudent water management is removed. The additional concession will be implemented under strict monitoring of consumption and any deviation or excess will be addressed with the prescribed corrective measures,” Agriculture Minister Christos Senekis said.

Speaking after the cabinet meeting, Senekis said that of this quantity, 3m cubic metres would be allocated from the unified southern pipeline plan while another 500,000 cubic metres from the Paphos irrigation project.

Of the additional quantity from the southern pipeline, 2m cubic metres will be allocated for autumn seasonal crops, including potatoes, and another 1m cubic metres for tree plantations.

Senekis said that the decision is based on updated data and the technical assessment of the water development department, according to which the additional inflows recorded in the unified pipeline, combined with water consumption, had created a limited margin for targeted support for agricultural production.

“The government proves in practice that it listens to the documented needs of the agricultural world and, when the actual data allows it, intervenes responsibly and decisively. We support agricultural production but do not risk the country’s water security. We utilise every available margin with moderation, technical documentation, transparency and strict control,” he said.

Cyprus has recently seen heavy precipitation, recording this August as the wettest since 1902.