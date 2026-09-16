The boards of directors of Leptos Calypso Hotels Public Ltd and Pandora Investments Public Ltd will convene on September 28, 2026, to examine their six-monthly unaudited financial results for the first six months of 2026.

Both corporate announcements were officially submitted to the Cyprus Stock Exchange (CSE) on Wednesday.

The upcoming meetings for both publicly listed entities will focus primarily on evaluating the financial performance of each firm during the first half of the current financial year.

Board members at both companies are scheduled to review the six-month figures among other corporate matters on their respective formal agendas.

The publication of the unverified financial figures will provide investors with key insights into the mid-year progress across both companies’ operations.