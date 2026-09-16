As part of its Corporate Social Responsibility initiatives and its commitment to the principles of sustainable development, the Institute of Certified Public Accountants of Cyprus (SELK) is organising a voluntary beach clean-up in Limassol on Sunday, September 20, 2026, in collaboration with Let’s Do It! Cyprus.

The initiative will be included on the official global map of Let’s Do It! World’s World Cleanup Day, alongside similar activities taking place internationally, reinforcing the message of active citizen participation in environmental protection.

The event will take place at the beach next to Gazebo Mare and Aktaia Street, in the Karnagio area of Limassol, in the presence of Limassol Mayor Yiannis Armeftis. The programme will run from 10am to 1pm, combining environmental awareness, education, safety and volunteering.

Environmental awareness and safety

Following a welcome by SELK’s Corporate Social Responsibility Committee and its Limassol and Paphos Coordinating Committee, Let’s Do It! Cyprus will present the initiative’s philosophy. Panos Demetriou, Head of CSR at Let’s Do It! Cyprus, will deliver an interactive seminar on the 17 Sustainable Development Goals.

A First Aid and beach safety seminar will follow, delivered by lifeguard trainers from the Cyprus Lifesaving Federation, as well as an information session by the Cyprus Fire Service on fire prevention, environmental protection and safe practices, with content adapted for both children and adults.

Beach clean-up and free participation

From 11.30am to 12.15pm, an optional Zumba and dance programme for children and adults will take place. The beach clean-up will follow from 12.15-1pm; those not taking part in the Zumba programme will be able to begin the cleanup from 11.30am.

SELK will provide participants with water, clean-up bags, gloves, refreshments and snacks, as well as gifts for children. Attendees are advised to bring a hat and sunscreen.

Participation is free of charge and prior registration is required. Through this initiative, SELK and Let’s Do It! Cyprus are inviting members, families and the public to make a practical contribution to a shared effort for cleaner coastlines and greater environmental awareness.

For registration and participation, please click here.