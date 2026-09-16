A clear timetable for the installation and operation of air conditioners in all schools was requested by the House education committee, educational organisations, parent associations and the Pan-Cyprian Student Co-ordinating Committee (Psem) in a joint meeting on Wednesday.

“We recognise and applaud the fact that the current government made the political decision and began this effort in an organised manner, proceeding with a project that should have been done decades ago. However, despite the progress that has been achieved, there are still school units where students and teachers suffer from very high temperatures, while in several cases air conditioners have been installed but have not been put into operation,” said committee chairman and Diko MP Chrysanthos Savvides.

Meanwhile Diko MP and deputy chairman of the committee Panikos Leonidou, acknowledged that significant progress has been made on the matter with several school units having been equipped with air conditioners.

“We recognise that the Christodoulides government has demonstrated political will to address a perennial problem,” said.

He added that Diko would continue to closely monitor the implementation of the project and exercise “parliamentary control” in order to assure that timetables are being met.

“The ultimate goal, however, remains the coverage of all schools, so that students and teachers have better and safer learning and working conditions,” he said.

Leonidou said that, although there were technical difficulties, particularly in older school buildings, these could not justify any further delays.

“Better coordination and close cooperation are required between the education ministry, the School Boards, the EAC and the electromechanical service,” he said.

Meanwhile deputy director of secondary general education, George Koutsidis, assured that the ministry is proceeding with its works.

He said that priority would be given to high schools and middle schools, with the ministry about to move on to elementary schools and kindergartens.

“We believe that this project will be 100 per cent completed this school year,” he said.

According to the president of the Nicosia school board, Nikos Megalemos, there is a particular manual that all people adhere to with regard to the particulars of air conditioners.

He noted that despite installations having started in 2024, they would not be able to complete them in 2026.

“We had said it, we had mentioned it, our wish was that we would complete them in 2026. Because it was mentioned that we would complete them in 2027, it is impossible to finish them in 2027, because where substations are needed, the EAC wants at least 18 months,” he said.

An EAC representative stated that in the last two years they received a total of 219 applications regarding the inspection of air conditioning installations, of which 142 have been inspected and 77 were still pending.

At the same time, a spokesman for the finance ministry said that the necessary funds are available and there are provisions for next year as well, noting that there is provision for €5 million for this year, €10 million for 2027 if the budget is approved.