The man suspected of being the “Putney Pusher”, who knocked a woman into the path of an oncoming bus in London nine years ago in a mystery incident which attracted huge publicity, has been found dead, British media reported on Wednesday.

Nicholas Brandram, 44, had been arrested in June on suspicion of grievous bodily harm over the event, which occurred on Putney Bridge in May 2017, the reports said.

Closed-circuit TV footage had captured the moment a man jogging along the bridge inexplicably pushed the 33-year-old victim to the ground. Her head and upper body fell into the path of an oncoming bus which managed to swerve out of her way.

Despite attracting huge media attention, a suspect was not traced at the time and no motive for what happened was found.

Media reports said Brandram, a descendant of Queen Victoria who had also been arrested on suspicion of drug possession, had now been found dead at his home in west London.

London police confirmed in a statement that a man had been found unresponsive at an address in Chiswick on Tuesday.

“Sadly, a 44-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene. His next-of-kin have been informed,” the statement said. “At this time his death is being treated as unexpected, but is not believed to be suspicious.”

British media said Brandram was a grandson of Princess Katherine of Greece and Denmark, served in the British military and had also worked at HSBC’s private banking branch.