Gunmen on motorcycle open fire at Limassol business building

Two men opened fire on a building housing several companies in the Linopetra area of Limassol late on Wednesday night, smashing glass at the entrance and a first-floor window.

According to police, the shooting happened around 10.50pm.

Officers who arrived at the scene found some five shots had struck the building’s entrance door and a glass display case.

In a public statement, Limassol deputy police chief Lefteris Kyriakou said the evidence points to two attackers.

“From the examinations so far, it appears that the perpetrators were two individuals,” he said.

The pair rode a motorcycle and fired at the building, with five shell casings being found at the scene.

The building belongs to a 60-year-old Ukrainian businessman, whose ventures include real estate as well as technological investment.

The company’s owner was overseas at the time of the attack, with police affirming he will be called upon to provide a statement once he returns.

Kyriakou said the owner has no history with police, with there having been “no prior complaint, nor has he been involved in anything”.

Staff at the company told investigators there had been no previous disputes or threats levied against the company or the businessman before the shooting.

Police are reviewing CCTV footage from the area to identify the two suspects.

Limassol CID is leading the inquiry.