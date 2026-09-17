Cyta and Connect Europe held a workshop on the proposed European Digital Networks Act and revised cybersecurity rules, with Cyprus’ telecommunications infrastructure and the future security of digital networks among the issues discussed.

The workshop, organised by Cyta in cooperation with Connect Europe, focused on the proposed Digital Networks Act (DNA) and the revision of the Cybersecurity Act, known as Cybersecurity Act 2 (CSA2).

Cyta CEO George Metzakis and Connect Europe Director General Alessandro Gropelli welcomed participants, while Commissioner of Communications Marios Pieris and Director of Digital Policy and Communications Kyriaki Pantziarou delivered opening remarks.

The event brought together representatives from competent public authorities, telecommunications providers, the business community, European institutions and Connect Europe.

Cyta said the proposed legislation could have implications for the pace and direction of investment across the sector.

“Discussions focused on the creation of a modern and harmonised European framework that will encourage investment in fibre-optic networks, 5G and future 6G networks, while accelerating the development of innovative digital services, with particular emphasis on the spectrum provisions of the Digital Networks Act,” the company stated.

Network security was another major area addressed during the workshop, particularly in relation to infrastructure supporting essential services.

The Cypriot telecommunications provider also said that measures would need to reflect the level of risk involved while avoiding unnecessary burdens.

The consumer impact was also considered, with the company linking investment in infrastructure to improvements in everyday digital services.

“Particular emphasis was placed on the benefits for consumers, ensuring that investment, technological advancement and enhanced security translate into better service quality, greater reliability, higher speeds and access to a wider range of advanced digital capabilities,” Cyta stated.

The discussion has particular significance for Cyprus given the extent of the country’s existing telecommunications coverage.

“For Cyprus, these discussions are particularly important, as the country has already developed advanced telecommunications infrastructure, with very high-capacity network and FTTP coverage reaching 95.5 per cent and 5G coverage at 100 per cent,” Cyta stated.

The company added that Cyprus’ position meant that the regulatory environment would play an important role in determining how the country’s networks developed from here.

“At this level of development, a modern and stable European framework is essential to support continued investment in next-generation networks and to strengthen the security and resilience of critical infrastructure,” Cyta stated.

FTTP, or fibre-to-the-premises, refers to fibre-optic connections extending directly to homes or business premises.

Cyta also referred to a recent joint initiative involving 17 major European telecommunications organisations, including the Cypriot operator.

The organisations have called for rules that they believe would allow the European telecommunications sector to support the continent’s wider digital ambitions.

“In their joint statement, they emphasise the need for a regulatory framework that will enable Europe to remain competitive in areas such as artificial intelligence, cloud services and next-generation networks, while ensuring a high level of security and resilience,” Cyta stated.

Cyta further mentioned that its own investment programme was part of the wider effort to improve connectivity and strengthen the country’s digital infrastructure.

“Cyta plays a key role in this effort through its long-standing investment in national and international telecommunications infrastructure, contributing to stronger connectivity and greater digital resilience for the country,” the company stated.