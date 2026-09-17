The Larnaca district government organisation took over management of the Larnaca Green Point on Tuesday, under a new arrangement aimed at improving waste management and recycling.

The Larnaca municipality cleaning department said the facility allows residents to dispose of specific types of household waste and recyclable materials.

The move is intended to reduce uncontrolled waste disposal, increase recycling and support the circular economy.

The department urged residents to use the facility and take part in efforts to keep Larnaca clean and protect the environment.