UoL, UoC sign Memorandum of Cooperation for joint undertakings

In an important step towards strengthening international engagement and academic cooperation, the University of Limassol (UoL) and the University of Crete (UoC) signed a Memorandum of Cooperation at a ceremony held on August 26, 2026, in the Senate Chamber at the Gallos Campus in Rethymno.

The Memorandum establishes a broad institutional framework for the development of joint activities and initiatives between the two institutions, based on equality, mutual trust and respect for applicable legislation.

The cooperation covers, among other areas, the exchange of academic staff and students, mutual participation in research and educational programmes, the exchange of academic information and scientific resources, as well as the joint organisation of academic, scientific and cultural events.

Of particular significance within the agreement is the provision for the development of joint training programmes, seminars and professional development activities, to be implemented by the Centre for Lifelong Learning (KEDIVIM) of the University of Crete. This provision creates the conditions for leveraging the expertise of the two institutions and developing joint educational initiatives with an international focus. The cooperation is expected to broaden the scope of KEDIVIM’s training activities and further strengthen its links with educational and academic institutions outside Greece.

The ceremony featured addresses and remarks by the Rector of the University of Limassol, Professor Theodoros Panayiotou, the Vice-Rector for Lifelong Learning and Research Policy of the University of Crete, Professor M. Vamvakaki, Dr Panayiotis Sentonas, Executive Director of the University of Limassol, the Director of KEDIVIM at the University of Crete and Professor in the Department of Political Science, N. Papadakis, and, representing the Municipality of Rethymno, the Deputy Mayor for Education, Lifelong Learning, Youth and Sports, Nikolaos Provias.

A presentation of the Memorandum of Cooperation followed, delivered by the Dean of the School of Social Sciences and Humanities at the University of Limassol, Professor Maria Sakellariou, and Professor Konstantinos Karras of the Department of Primary Education at the University of Crete.

The event concluded with the signing of the Memorandum of Cooperation, formalising the two institutions’ commitment to systematically developing joint activities in the fields of education, research, professional development and culture.

The cooperation between the University of Limassol and the University of Crete represents a valuable opportunity to develop new educational and scientific initiatives and highlights the potential created by connecting two academic institutions with a shared commitment to the quality of education, research, lifelong learning and social contribution.