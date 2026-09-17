Low pressure will affect Cyprus until Friday, bringing increased cloud and a chance of rain and thunderstorms, the met department said on Thursday.

Clouds will increase in the afternoon, bringing isolated rain and thunderstorms, mainly in the mountains and inland. Hail is possible during storms.

Temperatures will reach 34C inland, 30C on the west coast, 32C elsewhere and 26C in the higher mountains.

Tonight, local rain and isolated thunderstorms will develop, initially in the west and north before spreading elsewhere.

Some storms may be locally intense, with hail and strong gusts.

Friday will remain mainly cloudy, with intermittent rain and isolated storms before conditions improve by late afternoon.

Saturday and Sunday will be mainly clear, although isolated afternoon rain or storms may occur in mountainous areas.

Temperatures will fall below average on Friday before rising gradually over the weekend.