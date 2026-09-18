Elfyn Evans’s chances of becoming Britain’s third world rally champion were boosted on Thursday after the final round of the season in Saudi Arabia was dropped due to safety concerns, with the title set to be decided in Sardinia next month.

The governing FIA said the decision to drop the Jeddah-based round from the championship calendar was due to the situation in the Middle East.

Toyota’s Evans will now go into the last round in Italy with a 17-point advantage over Finnish teammate Sami Pajari and is on the brink of following the late Colin McRae (1995) and Richard Burns (2001) on the list of British champions.

Sweden’s Oliver Solberg, also for Toyota, is third overall and 21 points behind Evans, who could finally shrug off his nearly man tag after being runner-up five times in the last six seasons. The cancellation leaves a maximum 35 points on the table, rather than 70.

Toyota have already clinched the manufacturers’ title for the sixth year in a row.

Saudi Arabia was due to end the season on November 11-14, after the Alghero-based Italian round on gravel roads on October 1-4.

The Jeddah-based Rally Saudi Arabia will still be held but as part of the Middle East championship.

The FIA said in a statement that “ongoing uncertainty in the region and its effect on logistical arrangements, requires the WRC element of Rally Saudi Arabia not to proceed in 2026.”

“Saudi Arabia remained ready to host the event safely and successfully,” it added.

Iran-backed Houthis have launched drones and missiles repeatedly from neighbouring Yemen into Saudi Arabia over the past week causing alarms over cities in the south and west.

“We have worked closely with our partners in Saudi Arabia, our Member Club the Saudi Automobile and Motorcycle Federation, WRC Promoter and our championship stakeholders in recent months to explore every possible route that would allow Rally Saudi Arabia to take place as planned,” said FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem.

“However, ongoing regional developments mean that the WRC element of Rally Saudi Arabia will not proceed this year. These are never easy decisions, particularly after the significant work undertaken by everyone involved in preparing for the event.”

The rally decision comes as Formula One faces a similar decision over its season-ending races in Qatar and Abu Dhabi in late November and December, with Italy’s Imola circuit being lined up as a replacement should they also be cancelled.

Saudi Arabia is also due to host the season-opening round of the all-electric Formula E championship in December, with that series already stating that Mexico City in January will be the first round otherwise. The Kingdom is also due to host the Dakar Rally in January.