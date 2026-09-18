A fire in the Kapsali, between Miliou and Yiolou, Paphos burned approximately nine acres of dry grass, wild vegetation and trees on Thursday afternoon, authorities said on Friday.

The fire department received a call at 3.45pm and sent six fire engines to the scene.

The blaze was brought under control at 6.10pm following a coordinated operation involving ground crews and four firefighting aircraft.

The forestry department, game and fauna service, ATLAS-DIAS volunteers and a private contractor also assisted.

Fire engines remained overnight to monitor the area and prevent flare-ups.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.