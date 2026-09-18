Alkis H. Hadjikyriacos (Frou Frou Biscuits) Public Ltd reported a 28.5 per cent rise in net profit to €2.57 million for the first half of 2026, as higher sales, increased dividend income and lower financing costs lifted earnings.

The company’s net profit stood at €2m during the corresponding period of 2025.

Turnover rose by 3.8 per cent to €12.56m, with the company attributing the increase mainly to selective price rises and new product launches.

The rise in profits was considerably stronger than the increase in sales.

Profit before tax climbed by 33.2 per cent to €2.95m, while operating profit increased to €2.97m, from €2.64m in the first six months of 2025.

Other income also provided a boost, rising by €357,800 to €1.2m, mainly as a result of higher dividend income.

At the same time, net finance costs fell significantly, helped by a €98,000 foreign-exchange gain on investments in US bonds.

The company’s board met on September 17 to consider and approve the group’s condensed, unaudited consolidated financial statements for the six months ended June 30, along with its interim management report.

The board said “it does not expect any significant changes to the group’s activities in the immediate future” adding that the continued development of new products will remain one of the main drivers of the group’s organic growth strategy.