Two people were arrested for offences including illegal stay in the Republic and outstanding fine warrants as part of targeted police operations across the island on Thursday night.

As part of the operations, officers carried out checks on 521 drivers and 140 passengers.

Police also checked 52 premises, resulting in five complaints.

During the traffic checks, a total of 248 complaints concerning various traffic violations were filed.

Of the complaints, 62 concerned exceeding the speed limit. The police also impounded nine vehicles.

A total of 119 alcohol tests were carried out, all of which were negative. Two positive results were recorded in preliminary drug tests.