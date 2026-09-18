A vehicle caught fire in a municipal car park in Paphos on Thursday night, with firefighters bringing the blaze under control within minutes, authorities said on Friday.

The fire department received a call at 9.11pm and sent a fire engine from Paphos fire station to the scene. The fire was brought under control by 9.30pm.

The blaze and heat caused extensive damage to the vehicle’s engine compartment and affected its paintwork.

The cause of the fire will be investigated by the fire department in cooperation with the relevant authorities.