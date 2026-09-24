A man was charged in a Scotland court on Thursday in connection with a disturbance he caused a day earlier during a Jet2 flight from Edinburgh to Cyprus.

According to the Daily Record, Gerard Buist, 32, appeared at Edinburgh Sheriff Court, where he was charged with three counts of assault and one count of assault to injury.

He was also charged with two counts of threatening and abusive behaviour and one count of acting in a disruptive manner on an aircraft.

The Jet2 flight LS721 to Larnaca headed back to Scotland around 30 minutes after departing as a result of the incident on board the aircraft on Wednesday.

Emergency services met the flight after it landed safely back in Edinburgh. The suspect was then apprehended by police officers.

Jet2 apologised to customers for the disruption to their flight, and said they take a “zero-tolerance approach” to disruptive passenger behaviour.

Data from flight tracking app FlightRadar24 shows how the Boeing 737 took off from Edinburgh before turning south on in its way to Cyprus. The aircraft had barely crossed the border into English airspace before turning around in the skies near Newcastle.