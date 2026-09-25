Ages zero to 99 will have something to enjoy this October says the Nicosia International Festival as it introduces its NIF Family productions, two language-free performances that speak to audiences of all ages and backgrounds.

On Saturday, October 3, the production David and Goliath will be presented at the Cyprus Theatre Organisation’s New Stage. Choreographer Ian Garside and actor Tomás Pozzi revisit the story of David and Goliath through movement, tenderness and a playful spirit. Children discover that even the seemingly weak can triumph. Adults are reminded that strength is not always found where we expect it. This production will be presented twice; at 11am and at 4pm.

Later in the month, on Saturday, October 17, the Nicosia Municipal Theatre will welcome the performance Souvenirs: Claire & Antho. Thiscollaboration between Mitsikouri Festival and the Nicosia International Festival reflects on the memories we carry with us and the dreams we refuse to leave behind.

Claire and Antho create a world of light and shadows, optical illusions, video projections, movement and dance. A man returns to his memories and to the moment he met the woman he loved. For children, a magical world of images unfolds on stage. For adults, it is a return to their own memories, dreams and the experiences that have shaped them.

David and Goliath

Family performance by choreographer Ian Garside and actor Tomás Pozzi revisit the story of David and Goliath. Part of the Nicosia International Festival. October 3. THOK New Stage, Nicosia. 11am and 4pm. Language-free. www.nif.cy

Souvenirs: Claire & Antho

Family-friendly performance. Collaboration between Mitsikouri Festival and the Nicosia International Festival. October 17. Nicosia Municipal Theatre, Nicosia. 7pm. Language-free. www.nif.cy