EasyJet founder Sir Stelios Haji-Ioannou on Friday categorically ruled out entering politics or standing in Cyprus’ 2028 presidential elections, denying reports linking him with a possible candidacy backed by Akel.

“I have no interest in entering politics or seeking any political office,” Haji-Ioannou said in a statement.

His comments followed reports earlier on Friday suggesting that Akel was considering a high-profile candidate for the 2028 presidential election. One report referred to Haji-Ioannou as a possible candidate and suggested contacts had taken place with the party.

Haji-Ioannou rejected the claims.

“With regard to reports referring to a possible candidacy of mine in the 2028 presidential elections, I wish to clarify that the relevant information does not correspond to reality,” he said.

“I am not in discussions or contacts with Akel or any other political party on this matter and I have no interest in entering politics or seeking any political office.”

Haji-Ioannou, the creator and owner of the easy family of brands and founder and president of the Stelios Philanthropic Foundation, said his activities in Cyprus remained focused on philanthropy and social initiatives.

These include supporting young entrepreneurs, encouraging cooperation between Greek Cypriots and Turkish Cypriots through bicommunal entrepreneurship, the foundation’s Food from the Heart programme and financial support for non-profit organisations and associations.